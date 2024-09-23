GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mulugu District Collector for fixing boundaries of Ramappa temple

Published - September 23, 2024 11:08 pm IST - MULUGU

The Hindu Bureau
Mulugu District Collector TS Divakara inspects a damaged sculpture at Ramappa temple on Monday.

Mulugu District Collector TS Divakara inspects a damaged sculpture at Ramappa temple on Monday.

District Collector Divakara T.S. directed the concerned authorities to expedite the road development works and emphasised the need for an area mapping survey to fix boundaries, particularly around the canal at the Ramappa Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, in Palampet village of Venkatpur mandal on Tuesday. He urged the officials to clearly delineate the boundaries of the canal to facilitate further work.

Following the east road inspection, the Collector also visited Gollala Temple, one of the sub-shrines (Upalayas) associated with the Ramappa complex. He inspected the temple’s roof, the damaged spire, and a severely destroyed sculpture adorned with a blooming lotus symbol.

In response to the temple’s condition, the Collector instructed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to meticulously document the damaged sculptures and floral motifs.

The District Collector also ordered the appointment of a night watchman to ensure the security of the temple premises.

Published - September 23, 2024 11:08 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.