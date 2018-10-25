Multanis are back to smuggling timber

more-in

“We chased the van for about 20 km before we could overtake it. It was a dangerous chase once again,” said an animated Wahab Ahmed, the Forest Range officer of Sirichelma in Kawal Tiger Reserve, who seized illegally felled teak being transported in the dead of the night in his area a few days back.

That was the third instance within one week when Mr. Ahmed and his team seized timber, all of a cumulative worth over ₹8 lakh. It signals that the infamous Multani timber smugglers of Keshavpatnam, Jogipet, Gundala and Yellammaguda villages in Ichoda mandal of Adilabad district are back in business after three months. Between September 2017 and September 2018, including the three months of no activity, Sirichelma forest officials seized some 30 vehicles transporting illegally felled teak with a cumulative worth of over ₹ 1.5 crore. They also faced physical attacks by the Multanis twice during this period.

It may be mentioned here that the Sirchelma Range personnel carry out patrolling operations in a couple of clap trap jeeps which are not suitable for the purpose or even when there is a need to make a quick getaway in the face of physical attack by the Multani smugglers. The government has given transport vehicles to all ranges but deprived this one notwithstanding the fact that it is the worst hit by illegal felling and needs constant attention.

The State government has approved a rehabilitation programme for the habitual offenders but it can be implemented only after the election. “We are, however, working on deterrence by way of booking fit cases (offenders) under the Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act (PD Act). A strategy to control timber smuggling will soon be in place,” revealed Superintendent of Police Vishnu S. Warrier.

At present, timber is being felled in Pembi Reserve Forest and close to Babjipet in Sirichelma forest. It is transported for about 10 km in bullock carts to vehicle loading points via Narayanpur and Fakirpet in Sirikonda mandal from where it is taken to Adilabad town via Dasnapur and Indervelli.