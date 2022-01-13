Mukkoti Ekadasi to be a low-key affair

KARIMNAGAR

13 January 2022

All the major temples across the State, including the historic temple dedicated to Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy in Dharmapuri and the famous Kondagattu hill shrine in Jagtial district, will witness low key celebrations of Mukkoti Ekadasi festival on January 13 (Thursday) as the government has prohibited religious gatherings and processions due to spread of COVID-19.

Uttara Dwara Darshanam and other rituals associated with Mukkoti (Vaikunta) Ekadasi festival will be held internally as per the traditions under the aegis of priests and Vedic pundits without devotees by scrupulously following COVID safety precautions in all the major temples on Thursday.

The authorities of the famous Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada of Rajanna-Sircilla district on Tuesday announced the decision to bar entry of devotees during the Mukkoti Ekadasi public festivities on Thursday citing the government orders. However, devotees will be allowed to have only darshan of the temple deity in adherence to COVID-19 safety norms later in the day, temple sources said.

Many other major temples including the historic Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Inavolu in Hanamkonda district, various other shrines elsewhere in the State including the twin cities of Hyderabad followed suit. Meanwhile, the annual religious event - Teppotsavam was conducted internally in line with age-old rituals and temple traditions on the precincts of the historic Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam on Wednesday evening. Only the temple priests, Vedic pundits and the essential staff were present.

Teppotsavam was telecast live allowing devotees to watch the event on televisions at their homes.