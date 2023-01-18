Mukarram Jah laid to rest in Mecca Masjid

January 18, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

It was an outpouring of love and affection for Nizam Mir Barket Ali Mukarram Jah as thousands of citizens from all walks of life trooped in to have a last glimpse of his mortal remains at the Chowmahalla Palace.

Family members, relatives and visitors queued up in an orderly fashion throughout the day and walked to the Darbar Hall of the palace where his body was kept for people to offer tributes. It was the same hall where about 55 years ago, on April 6, 1967, a 34-year-old Mukarram Jah was installed as the successor to Mir Osman Ali Khan.

Though the Nizam’s Trust officials decided to stop people from entering the palace at 1 p.m. to proceed with the funeral arrangements, they were forced to allow people to walk in beyond 3 p.m. TRS, Congress and AIMIM leaders as well as members of diplomatic corps reached the venue to offer tributes and console the family members of the Nizam.

Draped in yellow and white Asafia flag, the body was taken out of the Chowmahalla Palace with police honours. The forecourt of Mecca Masjid, the courtyard and the street leading up to the Charminar was a sea of humanity as people waited to bid adieu to the Nizam VIII. Hundreds of police officials lined the route to ensure there was no untoward incident.

The body was taken through the Panchmahalla Line to Mecca Masjid as people struggled to touch the bier. In the golden glow of a setting sun, the police sounded the Last Post and fired three volleys into the air. As pigeons wheeled overhead, the body was laid to rest after the Asar prayers at about 6 p.m.

Shops in about one kilometre radius of the palace remained closed, including the bangle shops of Laad Bazaar. Hawkers who usually clog the lane were not to be seen. While there were traffic restrictions, Charminar remained opened to tourists.