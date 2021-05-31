Mucormycosis surgery at Nizamabad medical college

Doctors at Government Medical College, Nizamabad, performed surgery on a Mucormycosis patient on Monday. Three more patients at the hospital are awaiting their turn to undergo operation.

As the load of Mucormycosis patients on government hospitals in Hyderabad has increased, officials have provided facilities to government medical colleges and district hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients.

Head of Critical Care at the medical college, Kiran Madala said they operated on a 63-year-old male patient who had already undergone a surgery for the same condition at a corporate hospital in Hyderabad, but still had some complications. The patient who recovered from mild form of COVID-19 underwent treatment at home and did not use steroids. However, he suffered from uncontrolled diabetes.