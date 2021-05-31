Telangana

Mucormycosis surgery at Nizamabad medical college

Doctors at Government Medical College, Nizamabad, performed surgery on a Mucormycosis patient on Monday. Three more patients at the hospital are awaiting their turn to undergo operation.

As the load of Mucormycosis patients on government hospitals in Hyderabad has increased, officials have provided facilities to government medical colleges and district hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients.

Head of Critical Care at the medical college, Kiran Madala said they operated on a 63-year-old male patient who had already undergone a surgery for the same condition at a corporate hospital in Hyderabad, but still had some complications. The patient who recovered from mild form of COVID-19 underwent treatment at home and did not use steroids. However, he suffered from uncontrolled diabetes.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 31, 2021 10:51:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/mucormycosis-surgery-at-nizamabad-medical-college/article34692850.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY