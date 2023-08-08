M.Tech student of IIT-Hyderabad ends her life

August 08, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - SANGAREDDY

A student of the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) ended her life late on Monday night.

Though family members reportedly expressed suspicion over the suicide, police said that they have recovered two suicide notes purportedly written by the student, Mamita Naik, in which she claimed that she took the extreme step unable to bear the pressure.

According to sources and the police, 23-year-old Ms. Mamita Naik, a first year M. Tech. student, ended her life in her hostel room. She was native of Dumuri village of Subarnapur district in Odisha and had joined in the institute on July 27 this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Ms. Mamita did not come out of the room on Tuesday, other students got suspicious and alerted the hostel authorities and then the police.

“Mohan Kumar from IITH Women’s Hostel called and informed us that a student had committed suicide in her room. We came here along with CLUES team and broke open the door. She was found hanging. We found two suicide notes purportedly written by her, one in Oriya language and another in English. She had clearly stated that she was committing suicide unable to handle the pressure. She had asked not to make her suicide public and not to hand over the body to parents. The body was sent to government hospital for post mortem and will be handed over to family members once that process was completed,” said Circle Inspector (Rural) Sudheer Kumar.

As both the parents of Ms. Mamita were aged, her relatives came here to take the body back to her native place.

Vijja Raj, one of her relatives, has expressed doubts over the suicide of Ms. Mamita stating that she was not a coward to end her life. After police handed over the body, they left for native place on Tuesday evening.

(There is always someone to listen at: +040 66202000/2001 or 8142020033/44 in case of any emotional breakdowns at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre Roshni.)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.