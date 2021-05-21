MSN Labs launches anti-Black Fungus drug Posaconazole

Drugmaker MSN Laboratories has launched Posaconazole, a drug used in the treatment of mucormycosis or Black Fungus as the fungal infection is also known.

Stating that Posaconazole is a triazole antifungal agent, a MSN statement on Friday said the company has launched the product under the PosaOne brand as 100 mg Delayed Release tablets and 300 mg injections.

The active pharmaceutical ingredient and the formulation of PosaOne have been developed at the in-house research and development and manufacturing units, it said. The price of the tablet is ₹600 each, while that of the injection is ₹8,500 per vial.

A rare fungal infection, Black Fungus cases are on the rise in recent weeks in several parts of the country primarily among those recovering from COVID-19. The increase in the number of mucormycosis has sent the demand for this and other drugs used in the treatment of the infection soaring.

MSN said it has already launched Favilow (Favipiravir) and Oselow (Oseltamivir) that are used in treatment of COVID-19. It recently entered into a licensing agreement with Eli Lilly for another drug, Baridoz (Baricitinib).