MSME national conference begins today

January 23, 2024 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

National Institute for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (NI-MSME) will organise a national-level conference on “Navigating the Future with ESG - To make Industries (MSMEs) Sustainable, Responsible and Impactful” from January 24 to 25 in association with Siva Sivani Institute of Management, Hyderabad (SSIM) at their campus.

“This significant event marks a vital step towards equipping businesses, particularly MSMEs, with the knowledge and tools needed to embrace environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices for a greener and more equitable future,” a senior official of NI-MSME informed on Tuesday.

Government of India, Ministry of MSME Secretary, Mr. Subhas Chandra Lal Das, will be the chief guest and inaugurate the event, while Government of Telangana, Department of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications (ITE&C) Principal Secretary, Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, IIT Hyderabad Director, Prof. B S Murty and CSIR-NEERI Director, Dr. Atul Narayan Vaidya, will be among those who will grace the event.

“The conference aims to bring sustainable development through technologies to MSMEs in India, raising challenges across various sectors and development strategies to road map through environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) practices and create awareness on green finance, business responsibility and sustainability reporting (BRSR), and provide opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs in ESG, financial and academic institutions,” the official explained.

“Policymakers, corporate social responsibility (CSR) experts, government organisations, industry professionals and academic experts will participate to discuss the growing importance of ESG criteria in MSME sector. The role of financial institutions in achieving net-zero carbon emissions aligns with global efforts to combat climate change particularly through initiatives like green financing and green bonds,” he added.

The conference agenda features thought-provoking sessions led by industry leaders and renowned experts, offering diverse perspectives on the opportunities and challenges presented by ESG. From environmental sustainability and ethical labour practices to good governance and community engagement, every aspect of responsible business practices will be explored in detail.