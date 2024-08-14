ADVERTISEMENT

MRPS leader Manda Krishna receives grand welcome  

Published - August 14, 2024 09:28 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Madiga community leaders participating in a rally to welcome MRPS chief Manda Krishna Madiga, in Hyderabad on Tuesday (August 13, 2024) | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

A large number of members of the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS), along with people from the Madiga community and its sub-castes, extended a grand welcome to MRPS founder and president Manda Krishna Madiga at the Secunderabad railway station on Tuesday (August 13, 2024).

Supporters from both Telangana and the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh gathered at the station and participated in a rally that proceeded from Secunderabad to Basheerbagh via Ranigunj and Tank Bund as Mr. Krishna Madiga arrived in city first time after the SC’s ruling on the Scheduled Caste’s sub-categorisation. 

Mr. Krishna Madiga, who travelled in an open-top vehicle, was accompanied by a large crowd chanting slogans of victory. The MRPS leaders expressed their gratitude to him for his 30-year-long struggle for the rights of the Madiga community. During the rally, the MRPS leader, along with other senior members, garlanded the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at Tank Bund before continuing towards Basheerbagh. 

The event followed the recent Supreme Court ruling on August 1, where a seven-judge Constitution Bench, headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, affirmed the States’ right to sub-categorise Scheduled Castes listed in the Presidential List to provide them with greater preferential treatment in public employment and education.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy also welcomed the Supreme Court’s judgment favouring the sub-categorization of Scheduled Castes into A, B, C, and D groups. He assured that the State Government was committed to implementing the judgment swiftly, ensuring that the sub-caste categorization is reflected in notifications for government job recruitments.

