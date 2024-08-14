GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MRPS leader Manda Krishna receives grand welcome  

Published - August 14, 2024 09:28 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Madiga community leaders participating in a rally to welcome MRPS chief Manda Krishna Madiga, in Hyderabad on Tuesday (August 13, 2024)

Madiga community leaders participating in a rally to welcome MRPS chief Manda Krishna Madiga, in Hyderabad on Tuesday (August 13, 2024) | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

A large number of members of the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS), along with people from the Madiga community and its sub-castes, extended a grand welcome to MRPS founder and president Manda Krishna Madiga at the Secunderabad railway station on Tuesday (August 13, 2024).

Supporters from both Telangana and the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh gathered at the station and participated in a rally that proceeded from Secunderabad to Basheerbagh via Ranigunj and Tank Bund as Mr. Krishna Madiga arrived in city first time after the SC’s ruling on the Scheduled Caste’s sub-categorisation. 

Allies divided over Supreme Court ruling on Scheduled Caste sub-categorisation leave BJP in a tough spot

Mr. Krishna Madiga, who travelled in an open-top vehicle, was accompanied by a large crowd chanting slogans of victory. The MRPS leaders expressed their gratitude to him for his 30-year-long struggle for the rights of the Madiga community. During the rally, the MRPS leader, along with other senior members, garlanded the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at Tank Bund before continuing towards Basheerbagh. 

The event followed the recent Supreme Court ruling on August 1, where a seven-judge Constitution Bench, headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, affirmed the States’ right to sub-categorise Scheduled Castes listed in the Presidential List to provide them with greater preferential treatment in public employment and education.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy also welcomed the Supreme Court’s judgment favouring the sub-categorization of Scheduled Castes into A, B, C, and D groups. He assured that the State Government was committed to implementing the judgment swiftly, ensuring that the sub-caste categorization is reflected in notifications for government job recruitments.

Related stories

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.