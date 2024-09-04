GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MRPS demands implementation of categorisation in hiring policy in light of SC ruling

Published - September 04, 2024 11:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) has demanded implementation of Scheduled Caste categorisation in reservations pertaining to job notifications issued prior to and after the recent Supreme Court judgment about categorisation issue.

The apex court had ruled empowering state governments to sub-classify Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) to provide reservation benefits.

In a letter addressed to the Telangana Public Service Commission’s chairperson M. Mahender Reddy, founder president of MRPS Manda Krishna Madiga demanded that the recruitment process should be halted till the State government starts enforcing categorisation.

Expressing concern about certain statements by officials that the SC categorisation cannot be applied to notifications already issued, Mr. Krishna Madiga reminded him of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s assurances in the state legislature after the historic verdict by the Supreme Court’s seven-judge constitutional bench on August 1.

Mr. Krishna Madiga, who fought unrelenting battle for SC categorisation for the past three decades, said that the Chief Minister had promised to implement categorisation with regard to previous notifications too, even if it meant bringing an ordinance for the same. Also, he assured that Telangana would be the first State to implement the categorisation rule.

Mr. Revanth Reddy also responded positively to the request to implement SC categorisation with regard to the job notifications already issued, when the MRPS team had met him along with the all Madiga public representatives led by Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha.

Noting that Telangana has the highest population of Madiga caste, despite which they received a raw deal when it came to appointments, Mr. Krishna Madiga said ignoring categorisation in the fresh recruitments would only prolong the unfair treatment meted out so far.

In view of all these considerations, he sought the categorisation rule applied to the posts for which notifications have been issued/ exams have been conducted/ results have been announced.

