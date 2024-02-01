ADVERTISEMENT

MRI machine installation: Hyderabad’s OGH directing patients to Gandhi, MNJ hospitals for scans

February 01, 2024 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hospital says it is replacing its 16-year-old MRI machine to meet growing demand for the diagnostic service

Siddharth Kumar Singh

The government Osmania General Hospital (OGH) is undergoing an upgrade as it replaces its 16-year-old Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine. From Thursday, patients admitted to the OGH will be directed to Gandhi Hospital and MNJ Cancer Hospital for MRI scans during the four-month installation period of the new machine.

The hospital moved a proposal to replace the old MRI machine during the the previous government’s tenure, and it received a confirmation recently regarding the installation. According to a senior official, the installation is likely to take around four months.

The replacement aims to address the growing demand for MRI scans, 10 of which are done on an average at the OGH daily, according to hospital superintendent B. Nagender.

Dr. Nagender added that the two existing CT scan machines at the Osmania General Hospital are operating efficiently to serve the diagnostic needs of the patients.

CONNECT WITH US