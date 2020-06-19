MPs urge Maharashtra CM to shift Varavara Rao

Hyderabad

19 June 2020 21:49 IST

MPs of Opposition parties sign a representation to Uddav Thackeray

Members of Parliament of major Opposition parties have asked the Maharashtra government to shift revolutionary poet Varavara Rao, now lodged in Taloja Jail in Mumbai in connection with the Bhima Koregaon case, to hospital as his health condition has been deteriorating.

MPs from different parties, including the main Opposition Congress, DMK, Rashtriya Janata Dal, CPI and CPI (Marxist) expressed grave concern over the deteriorating health of 81-year-old people’s poet. The revolutionary poet and writer, according to his family members, was vomiting several times daily and was not keeping well, they said in a letter addressed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

They said there were reports every day of massive surge in the coronavirus (COVID-19) infections within prisons and it had been reported that four deaths had already occurred in prisons across Maharashtra all of which were later found to be COVID-19 positive. The MPs lamented that Mr. Varavara Rao’s voice was extremely feeble when he could speak to his family members on a call made after a month.

Mr. Varavara Rao was rushed to JJ Hospital in Mumbai in a semi-conscious state on a stretcher and this deterioration happened while he was under observation of doctors in Taloja prison. The poet’s health reports from the JJ hospital indicate an electrolyte disturbance that could prove detrimental as he was already a cardiac patient.

Mr. Varavara Rao had internal ulcers which needed urgent investigation (colonoscopy) as directed by the doctors when he was lodged in jails in Pune. This procedure was, however, not conducted after more than six months after it was prescribed and hence, his health condition was dire.

The present level of care provided in the jail was not acceptable and there was need to give necessary and urgent medical attention by moving him to hospital. The MPs also wanted the Maharashtra government to provide access for medical treatment to G.N. Saibaba, wheelchair-bound professor with 90% disabilities whose health condition was also most vulnerable.

Congress MPs Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and A. Revanth Reddy, DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, RJD MP Manoj Jha, P.R. Natarajan (CPI (M)) and M. Selvaraj (CPI) were among the other MPs who signed the representation.