MPs from all parties plant saplings to support Green India Challenge

The Green India Challenge (GIC) campaign started by TRS MP Santosh Kumar Joginapally will plant one lakh saplings in New Delhi to ease out pollution in the future, and several Parliament members vowed to support the initiative.

The initiative was launched in collaboration with Delhi Municipal Corporation, where MPs from different parties and States participated and planted saplings at Narain Industrial Area in Karol Bagh Zone in North Delhi Municipal Corporation jurisdiction.

The MPs who planted the saplings included Jairam Ramesh (Congress), Sanjay Singh (AAP), Binoy Visvam (CPI), Anil Desai (Shiv Sena) apart from TS and AP MPs, including Vijaysai Reddy, Avinash Reddy, Mopidevi Venkataramana, Krishna Devarayulu, P. Ramulu, and KR Suresh Reddy, among others.

Mr. Santosh Kumar said that the Green India Challenge, which was launched four years ago, was giving good results as many people across all walks of life are voluntarily coming forward to take up the challenge.