MPPs seek rise in per capita grant, start up grants

The mandal praja parishad presidents have represented to the State Finance Commission to recommend sanction of Start Up grants to the new mandal parishads and an increase in the per capita grant.

They also wanted timely release of the assigned revenue for efficient development activity.

The newly elected MPPs attended the meeting convened by the first State Finance Commission of Telangana here on Thursday to take their views and understand their concerns on delegation of powers and funds.

The MPP presidents said the powers related to 29 subjects enshrined under the 73rd amendment of the Constitution were delegated to them. When their responsibilities were fixed, they would also get funds and have political and administrative control over the line departments like education, public health, power, agriculture, welfare etc.

State Finance Commission Chairman Rajesham Goud promised to make appropriate recommendations to the government on all the concerns raised by the mandal parishad presidents and asked them to submit their representations on the administrative and financial devolutions. They would be included in the report to be submitted to the Government soon.

New ZPs

Earlier Presiding over the meeting, Mr. Rajesham Goud said that Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao was determined to strengthen the Panchayat Raj institutions to take administration to the doorstep of common man. He brought brought the new Panchayat Raj Act in 2018 and reorganised Zilla Parishads from nine to 32, increased mandals from 438 to 539 and Gram Panchayats from 8,368 to 12,753 to decentralise political power and give more say to the local bodies, he said.

The Chief Minister had also represented to the 15th FC Chairman about the injustice done to the mandal and Zilla parishads, the middle and top tiers of PR institutions. Former MP and Planning Board Vice Chairman Vinod Kumar had also taken the injustice done to mandal and Zilla Parishads to the 15th Finance Commission Chairman.

Member Secretary Suresh Chanda said that the SFC would look at the duties of MPPs and accordingly recommend share of funds from State tax revenue to the State government. He suggested each mandal to assess their requirement of funds for year and submit a representation to the SFC. He also wanted them to give their suggestions for mobilising funds in their mandals by discussing it with mandal development officers and submit the reports to the SFC. SFC member M.Chennaiah also spoke.