MPDOs and others in KB Asifabad stage protest

All the mandal parishad development officers and mandal panchayat officers in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district on Monday went on mass casual leave and staged a protest in front of the Zilla Parishad office in Asifabad town. The protest was against the alleged ‘indifferent’ treatment of ZP Chief Executive Officer Venu and ZP Chairperson Kova Laxmi by Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha, according to a letter submitted by the protesting officials to the ZP Chairperson.
According to sources, the Collector found no MPDO or others responding to his calls during the daily morning video conference on June 27. He objected to the fact that the MPDOs and MPOs had attended a meeting chaired by local MLA Athram Sakku and Ms. Kova Lami without his knowledge and despite the scheduled video conference meant to review the developments of the previous day.
It is being rumoured that the Collector had earned the ire of the politicians as he had taken a stand against their illegal activities. He was especially strict when releasing bills for works which were incomplete but made out to be complete, according to sources.
