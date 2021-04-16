MPDO nabbed by ACB

Pedapudi Albert, Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO), Palvancha, was caught by sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while receiving a bribe of ₹20,000 from a contractor at his office in Palvancha on Friday.

According to ACB sources, the MPDO allegedly demanded and accepted the bribe from contractor Adepu Rama Lingaiah to issue instructions to the Panchayat Secretary, Pandurangapuram, for releasing a cheque pertaining to the pending bills. in respect of works executed by the contractor at Pandurangapuram.

The ACB officials recovered the "bribe amount" from the MPDO and registered a case against the latter on charges of corruption.