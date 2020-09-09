MP to file PIL against LRS

The Layout and Building Regularisation (LRS) scheme by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government will severely affect the middle and lower-income groups, who had saved and purchased plots, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said on Wednesday.

“It is an unbearable burden for them to pay the charges. But in the first place, TRS realtors and businesses are the most benefited from selling those ventures and plots,” he said.

Condemning the scheme, Mr. Venkat Reddy said he is preparing to file a public interest litigation (PIL) over the issue soon.

He further demanded that the regularisation, the government being particular about, should do it at free of any cost.

Earlier in the day, Bhongir MP Venkat Reddy also alleged that the government is discriminating towards south Telangana, particularly with reference to irrigation projects.

Along with local Congress leaders, he visited Brahmana Vellemla Project and said the 25% pending work need about ₹200 crore. And the Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel project too, which can irrigate about two lakh acres, needs ₹2,000 crore for completion, but the government is neglecting it, he said.