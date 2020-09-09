MP to file PIL against LRS

The Layout and Building Regularisation (LRS) scheme by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government will severely affect the middle and lower-income groups, who had saved and purchased plots, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said on Wednesday.
“It is an unbearable burden for them to pay the charges. But in the first place, TRS realtors and businesses are the most benefited from selling those ventures and plots,” he said.
Condemning the scheme, Mr. Venkat Reddy said he is preparing to file a public interest litigation (PIL) over the issue soon.
He further demanded that the regularisation, the government being particular about, should do it at free of any cost.
Earlier in the day, Bhongir MP Venkat Reddy also alleged that the government is discriminating towards south Telangana, particularly with reference to irrigation projects.
Along with local Congress leaders, he visited Brahmana Vellemla Project and said the 25% pending work need about ₹200 crore. And the Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel project too, which can irrigate about two lakh acres, needs ₹2,000 crore for completion, but the government is neglecting it, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath