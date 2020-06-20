MP plants saplings

Hyderabad

20 June 2020 18:50 IST

Plans greening of adopted village

Rajya Sabha member Joginapalli Santosh Kumar planted a sapling as part of the Haritha Haaram programme at a village adopted by him near Keesara along with Labour Minister Ch. Malla Reddy and Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency incharge Marri Rajashekar Reddy.

Saplings were also planted in several places near Thumkunta, BITS Pilani and Keesara where a large number of TRS activists and people participated. The programme was initiated by Mr. Rajashekar Reddy as part of the Green India Challenge taken up by Mr. Santosh Kumar. He said people should understand the importance of greenery and the Haritha Haaram launched by Chief Minister, K. Chandrasekhar Rao was the biggest greenery programme in the country. He later visited the Ramalingeswara Swamy temple in Keesaragutta and performed puja.

MLAs Vivekananda Goud and Madhavaram Krishna Rao, MLC Naveen Rao, Medchal Collector Vasam Venkateshwarlu and TRS leaders Raghav and Kishore Goud were present.

