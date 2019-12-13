MP petitions Union Minister forfour-laning of NH stretch

Efforts to draw the attention of the Central government to the delay in commencement of work on the much-awaited four-laning of the nearly 31-km stretch between Khammam and Kodad of the National Highway 365-A have gained momentum.

In a renewed effort to ensure commencement of works on the road expansion project, Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao, who is also the floor leader of the TRS in the Lok Sabha, submitted a memorandum to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Thursday.

The ambitious road expansion project envisaging improvement of road connectivity between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh remained a non-starter even more than two years after receiving the Centre’s nod with an estimated outlay of ₹650 crore.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has acquired 147 hectares of the total 180 hectares of land required for the project and a compensation of ₹57 crore had been disbursed for lands acquired, sources said.

There have been persistent demands to upgrade the busy stretch between Khammam, the district headquarters town, and Kodad town of Suryapet district, to four-lane facility to reduce traffic congestion.

The stretch passes through the historical Nelakondapalli village, the birthplace of saint-composer Bhakta Ramadasu and is also famous for the ancient Buddhist Maha Stupa, as well as the granite hub of Mudigonda.

Mr Rao apprised the Union Minister of the imperative need for four-laning the crucial stretch.

He sought immediate commencement of the work on the road expansion project under the Bharatmala Pariyojana, the Centrally sponsored and funded roads and highways project to upgrade the road connectivity.

He told the Union Minister that 80 % of the total land required for the project had already been acquired and that the State government departments concerned were extending full cooperation to the NHAI for early start of the four-laning works.