MP meets Governor

Member of Parliament from Adilabad (ST) Soyam Bapu Rao on Friday submitted a memorandum to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan seeking justice for tribals in the backdrop of the scrapping of GO Ms 3 of 2000 by the Supreme Court. The GO provided for 100 % job reservation for tribals in Scheduled Areas and its scrapping would lead to unrest among the tribals, he contended. He pointed out the need to convene a meeting of the State Tribal Advisory Council to discuss future course of action to be taken by the State government.