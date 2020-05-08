Member of Parliament from Adilabad (ST) Soyam Bapu Rao on Friday submitted a memorandum to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan seeking justice for tribals in the backdrop of the scrapping of GO Ms 3 of 2000 by the Supreme Court. The GO provided for 100 % job reservation for tribals in Scheduled Areas and its scrapping would lead to unrest among the tribals, he contended. He pointed out the need to convene a meeting of the State Tribal Advisory Council to discuss future course of action to be taken by the State government.
MP meets Governor
Wants Triabl Advisory Council meeting
