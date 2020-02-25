MP interacts with residents during Pattani Pragathi

Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar participated in the Pattana Pragathi programme, on Tuesday, by touring the Kisannagar locality in the 26th municipal division of the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar along with Collector K. Shashanka and Municipal Commissioner Valluru Kranthi.

The MP toured the entire locality to inspect drains and overgrown bushes. He interacted with residents and inquired about their problems such as collection of garbage, drinking water supply and streetlights, among others.

He urged people not to dump garbage in the open and in drains that cause waterlogging and breed mosquitoes. He called upon people to segregate garbage at generating points for proper utilisation.

Instructing open plot owners to clean debris and bushes, he asked people to participate in Pattana Pragathi without any political affiliations for the development of the town. Local corporator Nakka Padma and other officials were also present.

Meanwhile, TRS leaders stayed away from Pattana Pragathi in the 26th ward on Tuesday following the participation of the BJP MP. None of the TRS leaders, including Mayor Y. Sunil Rao, participated.

On the other hand, Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar along with the Mayor participated in another programme in the 40th division at Bank Colony in the town.