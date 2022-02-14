Uprooted banyan tree in Rajanna-Sircilla gets a new lease of life

MP Santosh Kumar hails efforts of activists, officials in translocation

MP Santosh Kumar hails efforts of activists, officials in translocation

Rajya Sabha MP Santosh Kumar on Monday hailed the successful translocation and saving of the banyan tree in Rajanna-Sircilla district and said the “entire process was possible due to blessings of Minister K.T. Rama Rao”.

“Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s credo is that human beings will be alive if trees are alive. Hence, the replantation work was taken up in the right earnest as soon as he came to know about it,” said Mr Santosh Kumar.

In a statement, the MP thanked the district collector, Vata Foundation members and green activist Prakash for their efforts. He recalled that the tree which was in the agricultural land of farmers Burra Bhumaiah Goud and Burra Ramesh Goud was uprooted due to heavy rains and had started to dry up when Mr. Prakash took up the initiative to save it.

Based on news reports, Mr. Santosh Kumar roped in district authorities and Vata Foundation for the successful operation, a release said.