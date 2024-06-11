ADVERTISEMENT

MP-elect Mallu Ravi hails semi-residential school system stating that it would increase student enrolment 

Updated - June 11, 2024 06:43 pm IST

Published - June 11, 2024 06:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Stated that the previous BRS-led government had closed many schools under the pretext of lack of teachers and assured that the current government would take all steps to reopen these schools

The Hindu Bureau

TPCC Senior Vice-President and Nagarkurnool MP-elect Mallu Ravi has welcomed the State government’s decision to introduce the semi-residential school system, adding that that the proposed system would increase the number of students attending government schools.

Addressing a press meet at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday, he stated that many residential schools lack basic infrastructure due to the negligence of the previous BRS-led government. He asserted that the BRS government had closed many schools under the pretext of lack of teachers. Mr. Ravi assured that the current government, led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, would take all steps to reopen these schools. He also mentioned that the Chief Minister had promised not to shut down single-teacher schools.

Additionally, Mr. Ravi stated that the State government would invest an estimated ₹2,000 crore to provide school infrastructure and increase student enrolment. He added that the Chief Minister had suggested that people’s representatives participate in the ‘Badi-Bata‘ programme aimed at encouraging parents to admit their wards in government schools.

Meanwhile, the MP-elect made it clear that Congress MPs would advocate for the fulfilment of promises made to Telangana during its formation in 2014 by raising these issues in Parliament. “We will press the Centre to set up the Bayyaram steel factory, Kazipet coach factory, national status for the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy lift irrigation project and fulfil other promises,” Mr. Ravi added.

