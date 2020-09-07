MP donates ultrasound scanning device

Khammam

07 September 2020 23:16 IST

In yet another act of charity, Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao on Monday donated an ultrasound scanning machine to St. Mary’s Mission Hospital.

The hospital staff received the brand new ultrasound scanning machine from the representatives of the town-based Nama Muttaiah Trust.

Mr Rao, the TRS floor leader in the Lok Sabha, had handed over a cheque for ₹1.23 crore to Industries and Information Technology Minister K.T. Rama Rao in Hyderabad on Saturday for purchase of six ambulances.

According to a press release, the six ambulances will be handed over to the Health department for deployment in Wyra, Madhira, Sattupalli, Aswaraopeta, Kothagudem and Khammam as well as Palair constituencies.