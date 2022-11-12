MP donates ₹1 crore to Petla Burj govt. hospital

Health Minister T. Harish Rao appreciated the MP’s gesture and appealed to the people who were born in government hospitals to come forward to be part of the hospitals’ development taken up by the government

The Hindu Bureau Hyderabad
November 11, 2022 22:39 IST

Rajya Sabha member Santosh Joginapally

Rajya Sabha MP Santosh Joginapally has donated ₹1 crore from his MPLADS funds to the Petla Burj government hospital in Old City where he was born. Mr. Santosh said it was an emotional moment to contribute to the hospital where he was born, adding that the TRS government was doing its best to improve medical facilities at the hospital.

Health Minister T. Harish Rao appreciated the MP’s gesture and appealed to the people who were born in government hospitals to come forward to be part of the hospitals’ development taken up by the government.

Each and every contribution will play an important role in the hospitals’ development, Mr. Harish Rao said, directing the hospital superintendent to provide better facilities to the patients with the help of the money donated by Mr. Santosh.

