MP Chamala Kiran says KTR-Harish internal feud reflects in their malicious campaign against Congress govt.  

Congress MP from Bhongir, Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy has accused Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders and cousins K.T. Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao of prioritising personal interests over the welfare of Telangana’s people as they engage in a fierce power struggle.

He alleged that both leaders are competing to vilify the Congress government led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in an attempt to assert their influence, with BRS supremo K. Chandrasekhar Rao having almost retired from active leadership.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday, the Congress MP criticised the BRS’ 10-year-rule, contrasting it with the Congress-led government’s achievements within just 10 months. “For 10 years, BRS leaders enjoyed their time in power without addressing the needs of the common people,” he stated. He highlighted the Congress’ commitment to fulfilling its promises, citing initiatives like increasing mess charges for hostel students, which he attributed to the Congress’s dedication to welfare.

Mr. Reddy further accused the BRS government of failing Telangana’s youth by not delivering on employment promises. He questioned K.T. Rama Rao and Harish Rao’s inability to address the unemployment crisis in Telangana. “Instead of creating jobs, they misled the youth with empty promises and delayed notifications,” he said, drawing attention to tragic incidents of suicide by unemployed youth during the BRS’ tenure.

Moreover, the entire 10-year rule of the BRS was “from Mr.Chandrasekhar Rao’s farmhouse or Pragati Bhavan, the citadels that were out of bounds for the people. The only thought of KCR for 10 years moved around collections, elections and commissions,” he alleged.

He reiterated that the Congress is committed to fulfilling all promises under Mr. Revanth Reddy’s leadership and urged the public not be carried away by the BRS’ “malicious propaganda”.