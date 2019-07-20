MP calls for resisting plantations in podu lands

Adilabad Member of Parliament Soyam Bapu Rao on Saturday gave a call to Adivasis to resist any plantation in podu lands — clearings made for cultivation in forests. He also gave a call for a protest at Delhi on December 9 to strive for the rights of ethnic people.

Addressing a gathering at the first death anniversary of tribal leader Sidam Shambhu at Mathadiguda village in Utnoor mandal, the MP asked the aboriginal people to uproot the saplings planted in such lands under the Telanganaku Haritha Haram programme if the forest officials go ahead with their work. He said if the forest officials persist with planting saplings further, they should be attacked.

The anniversary was organised by Adivasi Hakkula Porata Samithi, or Tudum Debba, of which Shambhu was among the founders. The organisation contributed ₹ 50,000 for a statue of the departed leader besides committing itself to continue the movement for the rights of Adivasis.

It was also announced at the meeting that the local tank will be named as Sidam Shambhu project. Adilabad Zilla Parishad Chairman Rathod Janardhan and Khanapur MLA A. Rekha Naik paid their respects at the portrait of Shambhu and Asifabad MLA Athram Sakku was among those who attended.