MP Avinash Reddy seeks stay order on his examination by CBI in Viveka murder case

YSRCP leader and Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy knocked the doors of Telangana High Court on Thursday, seeking a direction to CBI to record his statement in both audio and video modes in connection with the investigation into the murder of his paternal uncle Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.

Mr. Avinash Reddy also sought, through the petition, which is likely to be heard on Friday, instructions to the CBI authorities not to initiate any coercive steps against him in Vivekananda Reddy murder case. The CBI had recently filed an affidavit in the HC, in response to a bail petition filed by one of the arrested persons in the murder case, stating that the MP had tried to screen evidence in the murder case, having arrived at the crime scene.

The CBI had issued summons to the MP for examination in the murder case under the provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code. Mr. Avinash Reddy claimed in the petition that he had already been grilled by the CBI twice earlier on January 28 and February 24 in connection with the Vivekananda Reddy case investigation.

He said that he had requested the investigating officer to facilitate recording of his statements in both audio and video modes for transparency in the investigation. The requests were turned down by the CBI officials, he stated. The MP expressed apprehensions that attempts had been made to falsely implicate him in the killing of Vivekananda Reddy. The statement was unlikely to be recorded accurately in the absence of audio-video recording by the investigators, he contended.

The MP maintained that not facilitating audio-video recording of his statement despite his request was unconstitutional and illegal. It would amount to violation of Section 161 of Cr.P.C., the MP said. Stating that the CBI authorities had summoned him again on Friday (March 10) for questioning in the murder case, the MP apprehended that his questioning by the investigators without providing the facility of audio-video recording would not be justified and would be against his interests.

The MP requested the HC to order the CBI to furnish copies of his statements recorded by them on January 28 and February 24. Mr. Avinash Reddy also requested the court to pass an order staying further questioning of him by CBI in the case till the present petition was adjudicated.