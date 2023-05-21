MP Avinash Reddy seeks 10-day extension to appear before CBI in Viveka murder probe

May 21, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy reportedly wrote to CBI officials on Sunday, seeking an extension to appear before the agency for questioning in connection with the sensational murder case of former Parliamentarian Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.

The CBI had summoned him to appear before it on May 22 (Monday), and this would be the third time that Mr.Avinash Reddy fails to turn up before the probing agency.

The MP informed the CBI that he will be unable to appear before it on Monday, claiming that his mother is still unwell and has sought an extension of 10 days. The CBI is yet to respond to his request.

On May 19, he had changed his route while on his way for the questioning, stating that his mother, Srilakshmi, had suddenly taken ill and he had to rush to Pulivendula, his hometown in Kadapa.

On that day, the MP, who is a cousin of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, left his residence in the city and was believed to be heading for the CBI office in Koti when he took a turn towards the highway to head to his hometown. Earlier on May 16, he had skipped the questioning, citing pre-scheduled engagements in his Parliamentary constituency. The CBI had then issued him a fresh notice, summoning him to appear at the regional office in Hyderabad at 11 a.m. on May 19.

The CBI took over the investigation in 2020 on the direction of Andhra Pradesh High Court while hearing a petition of Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Suneetha Reddy, who raised suspicion about some relatives having a role in his death.

Vivekananda Reddy, brother of former chief minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and uncle of Mr.Jagan Mohan Reddy, was murdered at his residence in Pulivendula on March 15, 2019, weeks before the elections. The 68-year-old was alone at his house when unidentified persons barged in and killed him. In November last year, the Supreme Court transferred the case to Hyderabad based on the petition. CBI arrested Avinash Reddy’s father Y.S. Bhaskar Reddy in April.