Support for Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) continues to pour from political leaders. Congress MP Anil Kumar Yadav contributed ₹25 lakhs from MPLADS to HYDRAA. He conveyed this to the agency’s commissioner A.V. Ranganath at a meeting with him at the latter’s office on Thursday (August 29, 2024). Leaders from all political parties have been expressing their support to the demolitions taken up by HYDRAA.

