ADVERTISEMENT

Moving bus catches fire

April 07, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Panic prevailed on the busy Begumpet-Paradise stretch on Friday morning when a moving TSRTC electric bus caught fire.

According to Fire officials, nobody was injured in the incident that they suspect to have been caused due to a short circuit.

The fire control room received a distress call at 8:08 a.m., following which one fire tender was rushed to the spot. “The bus that was proceeding from Begumpet to Paradise caught fire in the front and with the driver noticing it on time, he was able to stop the vehicle on the side of the road and get the passengers deboard without any catastrophe. Within minutes, a fire tender arrived at the spot and took about an hour to douse the flames. The vehicle was partially damaged in the fire,” said the police, adding that the freak incident caused a traffic jam on the busy stretch.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Fire at plastic unit

Meanwhile, a minor fire broke out at a plastic bottle manufacturing unit at Kattedan area in Mailardevpally during the wee hours of Friday. No casualties were reported as the incident took place after all the workers left on Thursday night. The fire was brought under control within an hour. The total worth of damaged property is yet to be estimated.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US