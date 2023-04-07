Moving bus catches fire

April 07, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Panic prevailed on the busy Begumpet-Paradise stretch on Friday morning when a moving TSRTC electric bus caught fire.

According to Fire officials, nobody was injured in the incident that they suspect to have been caused due to a short circuit.

The fire control room received a distress call at 8:08 a.m., following which one fire tender was rushed to the spot. “The bus that was proceeding from Begumpet to Paradise caught fire in the front and with the driver noticing it on time, he was able to stop the vehicle on the side of the road and get the passengers deboard without any catastrophe. Within minutes, a fire tender arrived at the spot and took about an hour to douse the flames. The vehicle was partially damaged in the fire,” said the police, adding that the freak incident caused a traffic jam on the busy stretch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fire at plastic unit

Meanwhile, a minor fire broke out at a plastic bottle manufacturing unit at Kattedan area in Mailardevpally during the wee hours of Friday. No casualties were reported as the incident took place after all the workers left on Thursday night. The fire was brought under control within an hour. The total worth of damaged property is yet to be estimated.