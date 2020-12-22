Move to strengthen police infra

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

22 December 2020 21:13 IST

The police department has set in motion a slew of initiatives to strengthen infrastructure facilities at the district police headquarters and capacity building of the district police.

These initiatives also include construction of as many as nine new police station buildings at an estimated cost of ₹ 2.50 crore each in the district, which shares border with the Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas of Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh.

The foundation stones for the police station buildings in Chunchupalli, Laxmidevipalli and Sujathnagar have already been laid.

Advertising

Advertising

Plans are afoot to construct modern police station buildings with state of the art facilities in Charla and Dummugudem of Bhadrachalam Agency, sources said.

Special focus has been laid on development of requisite infrastructure facilities for the police force in the district, which was carved out of the old undivided Khammam district in 2016.

According to sources, two new facilities including a spacious firing range and a police parade ground are slated to be inaugurated by Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy at the district police headquarters at Hemachandrapuram in Kothagudem on December 23.