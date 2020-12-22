Move to strengthen police infra

The police department has set in motion a slew of initiatives to strengthen infrastructure facilities at the district police headquarters and capacity building of the district police.
These initiatives also include construction of as many as nine new police station buildings at an estimated cost of ₹ 2.50 crore each in the district, which shares border with the Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas of Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh.
The foundation stones for the police station buildings in Chunchupalli, Laxmidevipalli and Sujathnagar have already been laid.
Plans are afoot to construct modern police station buildings with state of the art facilities in Charla and Dummugudem of Bhadrachalam Agency, sources said.
Special focus has been laid on development of requisite infrastructure facilities for the police force in the district, which was carved out of the old undivided Khammam district in 2016.
According to sources, two new facilities including a spacious firing range and a police parade ground are slated to be inaugurated by Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy at the district police headquarters at Hemachandrapuram in Kothagudem on December 23.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath