Move on early education in mother tongue welcomed

“Imparting education in mother tongue has several positive aspects on the development of a child and it will lead to a strong conceptual understanding and foundation on which children will grow,” said Y.L Sreenivas, Professor of English, Osmania University and Executive Council member, NAAC.
Professor Sreenivias said that people tend to think, understand and perceive in their mother tongue better as compared to any other language. Communication in the mother tongue, the inquisitive nature of a child flourishes and leads to the development of a better thinking and creative individual, he said while delivering the keynote address at a webinar organised by Press Information Bureau, Hyderabad on “NEP-2020-Importance of Mother Tongue.”
He said the policy begins a new era and will realize Atma Nirbhar Bharat as desired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He felt that the policy envisions a contemporary education system that foresees and contributes directly to the sustainable transformation of our nation into an equitable and vibrant knowledge society.
Vice-Chairman Telangana State Council for Higher Education V.Venkata Ramana said the policy was a game changer as it aims to instil a “deep-rooted pride” in being Indian, not only in thought, but also in spirit, intellect, and deeds. He said schools will be pushed to focus more on helping students develop basic skills and competencies. By 2025, at least 50% of learners through the school and higher education system would have exposure to vocational education. Director General PIB-South S. Venkateswar also spoke.
