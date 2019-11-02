Move against plastic use

In an effort to do their bit to the anti-plastic campaign, members of the “NRIs’ Parents’ Association-Khammam District” distributed 225 jute bags at the Zilla Parishad office premises here on Friday.

A delegation comprising members of the association met Zilla Parishad Chairperson L. Kamal Raj and Collector R.V. Karnan at the conference hall of the Zilla Parishad office.

They apprised them of the activities being organised by the association as part of the anti-plastic campaign and encourage people to use eco-friendly cloth and jute bags to protect the environment.

Later, they handed over eco-friendly jute bags to several elected representatives, including ZPTC members and Mandal Praja Parishad presidents besides other officials and visitors.

New action plan

Meanwhile, the government departments concerned in partnership with non-governmental organisations have drawn up an action plan to give further impetus to the campaign by implementing an initiative to offer one kg rice in exchange for one kg single-use plastic waste in Bhadrachalam town of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

The move is intended to effectively enforce the ban on single-use plastic items, sources said.

An NGO has already initiated the green move in Bhadrachalam and chalked out plans to implement the initiative elsewhere in the district.