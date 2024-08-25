ADVERTISEMENT

Mounting debts drive loom worker to end life

Published - August 25, 2024 09:33 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

The Hindu Bureau

A day after allegedly consuming pesticide at his residence in KCR Nagar near Sircilla due to ‘financial problems’, a 40-year-old vegetable vendor died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Karimnagar town on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police identified the deceased as Sadanandam, a vegetable vendor of KCR Nagar in Thangallapalli mandal. He hailed from the weavers’ community and had earlier worked as a worker in a powerloom unit, sources said.

He took the extreme step, unable to cope with the financial problems, sources added. The deceased is survived by his wife and two children.

Roshini - Suicide Prevention Helpline numbers: 8142020033/44; 040 66202000/2001

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US