Mounting debts drive loom worker to end life

Published - August 25, 2024 09:33 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

The Hindu Bureau

A day after allegedly consuming pesticide at his residence in KCR Nagar near Sircilla due to ‘financial problems’, a 40-year-old vegetable vendor died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Karimnagar town on Sunday.

The police identified the deceased as Sadanandam, a vegetable vendor of KCR Nagar in Thangallapalli mandal. He hailed from the weavers’ community and had earlier worked as a worker in a powerloom unit, sources said.

He took the extreme step, unable to cope with the financial problems, sources added. The deceased is survived by his wife and two children.

Roshini - Suicide Prevention Helpline numbers: 8142020033/44; 040 66202000/2001

