Mountaineer Bhukya Yashwant climbs Mount Kang Yatze-2

Mountaineer Bhukya Yashwant expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in a letter. A tribal youth from the remote Ullepalli Bhukya Thanda of Marripeda mandal in Mahabubabad district, Yashwant successfully climbed the 6,250-meter-high Mount Kang Yatze-2, hoisting the Indian national flag at the summit on Monday.

Yashwant, who has already set multiple records in mountaineering, has previously scaled Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa, Mount Elbrus in Europe, Mount Kosciuszko in Australia, and Mount Unum in Himachal Pradesh.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy recognised Yashwant’s passion and talent, extending financial assistance of ₹ 5 lakh through the Telangana State Sports Authority. Yashwant acknowledged the Chief Minister’s invaluable support, stating, “The Chief Minister’s leadership skills, foresight, hard work, and concern for the people have been a great source of inspiration. The trust and encouragement he placed in me have significantly contributed to my success.”

Yashwant said the journey to the summit was filled with challenges, testing both physical endurance and mental strength. “Despite the obstacles, I was successful in completing my mission thanks to my determination and passion for mountaineering shone through,” he added. And he is planning to conquer Mt. Everest and is expecting support and encouragement from his well-wishers and the government.

