GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mountaineer Bhukya Yashwant climbs Mount Kang Yatze-2

Published - July 17, 2024 12:23 am IST - HYDERABAD  

The Hindu Bureau
Bhukya Yashwanth on Mount Kang Yatze-2

Bhukya Yashwanth on Mount Kang Yatze-2

Mountaineer Bhukya Yashwant expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in a letter. A tribal youth from the remote Ullepalli Bhukya Thanda of Marripeda mandal in Mahabubabad district, Yashwant successfully climbed the 6,250-meter-high Mount Kang Yatze-2, hoisting the Indian national flag at the summit on Monday.  

Yashwant, who has already set multiple records in mountaineering, has previously scaled Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa, Mount Elbrus in Europe, Mount Kosciuszko in Australia, and Mount Unum in Himachal Pradesh.  

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy recognised Yashwant’s passion and talent, extending financial assistance of ₹ 5 lakh through the Telangana State Sports Authority. Yashwant acknowledged the Chief Minister’s invaluable support, stating, “The Chief Minister’s leadership skills, foresight, hard work, and concern for the people have been a great source of inspiration. The trust and encouragement he placed in me have significantly contributed to my success.”

Yashwant said the journey to the summit was filled with challenges, testing both physical endurance and mental strength. “Despite the obstacles, I was successful in completing my mission thanks to my determination and passion for mountaineering shone through,” he added. And he is planning to conquer Mt. Everest and is expecting support and encouragement from his well-wishers and the government.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.