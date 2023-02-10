ADVERTISEMENT

MoU to combat AMR

February 10, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

SCIINV BioSciences, a Hyderabad based startup, and San Jose-headquartered ‘Innominds’ a leader in AI/ ML (Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning) technology, announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to leverage their respective strengths in digital diagnostics to combat Anti-Microbial Resistance (AMR) on Friday.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) lists AMR among top 10 threats for global health. The MoU will bring together SCIINV BioSciences& network with academia and research organizations globally for scientific expertise in AMR and its proprietary digital diagnostic tools will also be leveraged under the partnership. 

This collaboration is expected to help launch multiple digital diagnostic products for various bacterial infections in humans, animals and plants - an approach known as ‘One Health’. “We are proud to partner with SCIINV Biosciences on this important mission. Innominds has helped launch several successful products using AI/ML models coupled with full cycle product engineering services,” said CEO Innominds Divakar Tantravahi

President Infection Control Academy of India and scientific adviser to SCIINV Ranga Reddy Burri said the threat of AMR was a very real and present danger, already causing the death of millions worldwide. Hence, there was an urgent need to invest in technologies that could provide rapid diagnosis and promote the development of viable non-antibiotic treatments, he said in a press release.

