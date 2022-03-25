MoU inked on study of sustainable aviation fuel

March 25, 2022 21:13 IST

Study to prepare a business case for SAF production

Airport operators Groupe ADP and GMR Airports together with Airbus, Axens and Safran have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Friday to conduct a joint study on Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) and their potential in India.

The objective of the study is to understand and evaluate the demand, the challenges and opportunities of supply, infrastructure and fuelling, as well as to prepare a business case for SAF production and use for all kind of aviation purposes.

SAF is a clean substitute for fossil jet fuels. Rather than being refined from petroleum, SAF is produced from sustainable resources such as waste oils from a biological origin, agri-residues, municipal solid wastes or algae. SAF produced using the most advanced pathways can provide CO2 emission reduction of up to 85% across the entire SAF lifecycle., said an official spokesperson

The aviation sector globally contributes to 2-3% of CO2 emissions and under the frame of ATAG (Air Transport Action Group) it was agreed to have carbon neutral growth from 2020 and achieving 50% reduction in carbon emission by 2050 relative to a 2005 baseline.

In 2021, the ATAG commitments have been modified to aim at Net Zero in 2050, in order to be coherent with current global roadmaps defined in the Paris Agreement with 1.5°C temperature limit scenario. Towards this, SAF has been identified as a most promising option.

The study will be initiated in the second quarter of 2022 and is expected to be completed within 1 year. It may be further extended based on the agreement of all the parties involved., said a press release.