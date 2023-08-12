Motorists urged to slow down at pelican signals 

August 12, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand urged motorists to slow down and stop at pelican signals at various locations in the city, to let pedestrians safely cross the road.

He appealed for vehicle users’ cooperation with the traffic wardens who man the pelican signals for the pedestrians.

Mr. Anand took to X (formerly Twitter), observing a video clip of a pelican signal being manned by two wardens on Tank Bund, and said it is “an attempt to ensure some facility and safety to those who want to cross the roads”.

“They (Traffic wardens) are ensuring the crossing of roads by hapless pedestrians. As you all know, Hyderabad is not so friendly towards pedestrians and there are no proper footpaths,” he wrote.

He noted that reports were being received that motorists were not obeying the traffic wardens.

