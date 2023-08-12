HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Motorists urged to slow down at pelican signals 

Hyderabad is not so friendly towards pedestrians and there are no proper footpaths, says Hyderabad City Police Commissioner

August 12, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand urged motorists to slow down and stop at pelican signals at various locations in the city, to let pedestrians safely cross the road.

He appealed for vehicle users’ cooperation with the traffic wardens who man the pelican signals for the pedestrians.

Mr. Anand took to X (formerly Twitter), observing a video clip of a pelican signal being manned by two wardens on Tank Bund, and said it is “an attempt to ensure some facility and safety to those who want to cross the roads”.

“They (Traffic wardens) are ensuring the crossing of roads by hapless pedestrians. As you all know, Hyderabad is not so friendly towards pedestrians and there are no proper footpaths,” he wrote.

He noted that reports were being received that motorists were not obeying the traffic wardens.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.