Motorists see red as restrictions for Formula-E Race and Assembly session send traffic haywire

February 09, 2023 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - HYDERABAD

Traffic slowdown and congestion affected most parts of the city in the areas around Khairatabad leaving commuters and motorists fuming. Instead of peak time traffic in the morning and evening, the slowdown persisted through the day due to road closures necessitated by the Formula-E race set to be staged on February 11. “My travel time has increased as I have office in Lakdi-ka-pul area and live near Himayatnagar. I used to return via Khairatabad. That stretch is now closed. I have to take a detour and spend 30 minutes more to reach home,” said Neha, an advocate.

In the evening, online traffic maps showed commuting time up by between 23 minutes and 10 minutes in the areas surrounding Hussainsagar lake. While the Vidyaranya School near Secretariat has declared a three-day holiday, others schools are functioning normally.

The congestion could be gauged from the fact that traffic police issued 11 advisories about slow movement and congestion in a span of eight hours. Usually, traffic police issue one or two alerts in the course of the day. “We are persuading motorists to go the other way as this road is closed. Some are arguing but they have no choice,” informed a traffic official near Telugu Talli Statue.

The road closures had a ripple effect across the city with even Mehdipatnam and PVNR Expressway being affected. “Stuck on PVNR Expressway for the past 40 minutes,” wrote a commuter Srinivas tagging Hyderabad Traffic Police at 11.48 a.m.

In the evening, Hyderabad traffic police issued an alert: “Due to ongoing Assembly session and heavy flow of traffic; movement of traffic is slow from Battery Line X Road, Bazaar Ghat X Roads, Dargah Yousufain X Roads, Ek Minar Masjid towards Nampally X Roads. Traffic Police are available and regulating traffic.”

Beyond the Telangana Legislative Assembly, the Khairatabad flyover was open to traffic but not beyond the Indira Gandhi roundabout. The road towards Prasads Multiplex and towards Tank Bund was closed forcing motorists to return or take the detour via Necklace Road to reach their destination.

“Which city has a race track in the middle of the city. This is so obnoxious. People are waiting in long queues in traffic. Please shift this venue for next year sir,” tweeted one commuter.

