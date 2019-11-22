Motorists allege ‘reign of terror’ by Karimnagar traffic police

The Karimnagar traffic police created what motorists described as a “reign of terror” on the roads in various parts of the town on Friday by stopping motorists and removing their helmets and breaking them on the roads, stating that they were substandard and did not meet the specifications laid down by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

The Karimnagar Commissionerate of Police had made it mandatory for wearing helmet for motorists from February 1 this year. Initially, it started with Karimnagar town and later spread to the entire district. During the period, several shops came up and did roaring business worth several crores of rupees.

Almost, 90 per cent of the people purchased helmets and started wearing them to avoid e-challan.

On Friday afternoon, the traffic police, along with district guards and special police, stopped motorists in various parts of the town and removed the helmets, stating that they were substandard and they did not offer full protection and were against the Motor Vehicle Act. When some motorists questioned the exercise of declaring illegal the helmets which they had been wearing for almost 10 months, the police allegedly warned them of dire consequences and even took pictures of some of them.

A motorist said: “How can they break the helmet? If the helmets are of cheap quality and substandard, how could they allow the merchants to sell such helmets in the first place? The police do not have any right to damage one’s property.” He urged the police to be friendly with people and not to ‘harass’ them on an issue when the accident rate in the town was zero.

However, police sources said they had not damaged the helmets and they had only demonstrated the quality of the helmet by hitting to the ground. “We urged people to use only BIS standard helmets for their safety only,” they said.