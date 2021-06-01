Motorcycle thief arrested, 22 bikes worth ₹ 20 lakh recovered

Nalgonda

01 June 2021 20:16 IST

Police found stolen vehicles them on his cousin’s farm

Lured by easy life, a 27-year-old man from Mylapuram village of Gurrampode mandal in the district has allegedly stolen 22 motorcycles, all put together worth ₹ 20.30 lakh.

Devarakonda DSP Ananda Reddy disclosing the details on Tuesday said accused Katta Gatta Reddy had a history of robberies. Between 2017 and 2019, he had stolen cell phones in Jeedimetla and L.B. Nagar in Hyderabad and was sent to jail.

The seizure of 22 motorcycles happened on Tuesday, after Gatta Reddy evaded a police check near Pittalagudem stage in Gurrampode early morning, but was finally chased and caught by the police. Not finding valid papers and based on suspicion, the police dug into more details only to find the pack of motorcycles parked in his cousin’s farmlands on the outskirts of Pittalagudem.

Mr. Reddy explained that Gatta Reddy manipulated keys to start vehicles and parked them all in the farmland. Most of the vehicles were lifted from Medipalli, Ibrahimpatnam, Nagarjunasagar, Macherla, Devarakonda, Kanagal and Chintapalli in the district and on the border. He would sell the vehicles one-by-one to meet his lifestyle needs, the police said.

In addition to the vehicles, the police also seized a gold ornament and a cell phone. Mr. Reddy said efforts are underway to invoke Preventive Detention Act against the youth.