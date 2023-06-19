Mother throws her toddler twins, jumps off multi-storey building 

June 19, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Hyderabad

A 27-year-old woman threw her toddler twins before jumping off a multi-storey residential complex at Bansilalpet, Secunderabad, in Gandhinagar police limits here on Monday.

The victims — Gandam Soundarya, her 18-month children Nithya and Nidarsh — were beyond recognition and died instantly from the fall from the eighth level of the government’s 2BHK Housing in GVR compound at Bansilalpet.

The incident took place around 2.30 p.m., when there was no one at home. The woman with the children moved from Boduppal a month ago and has been staying with her parents at Bansilalpet, reportedly over harassment and demands from her husband Ganesh for additional dowry.

Mr. Ganesh, a barber by occupation, works at Padmarao Nagar. He had been allegedly harassing Ms. Soundarya for the money she received under the government’s Kalyana Lakshmi Pathakam, and also demanded her signatures for the small piece of land she jointly owns with her sister. Reportedly, he had plans to sell the land.

The police, preliminarily, found that Mr. Ganesh kept calling her to enquire about the property status and her return to Boduppal this week. As a pre-condition for her return, he had also demanded an apology from Ms. Soundarya’s father for her behaviour.

The Gandhinagar police have booked Mr. Ganesh under IPC. S 304B (dowry death). An investigation was opened.

(Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 81420 20033/81420 20044)