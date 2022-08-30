Mother, lover apprehended for killing minor

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD
August 30, 2022 21:09 IST

A woman and her lover were apprehended for their involvement in the murder of a three-year-old boy who was the former’s own son.

Police identified the accused as Musthala Ravi (34), a resident of Pangra in Nizamabad district and P Naga Laxmi (24), the victim’s mother, a resident of Ram Nagar.

While the duo tried to pass off the alleged murder as an accident, a post-mortem examination revealed the casue of death to be multiple blunt injuries which were not caused by the claimed accdent.

As the accused had planned, Laxmi took P Shiva Kumar (24), the victim’s father and complainant, to Hitec City on the pretext of finding work. In the meanwhile, Ravi, who is Shiva’s relative, went and picked the victim from an Anganwadi School.

Police apprehended Ravi on August 29 near Parsigutta Crossroads. After being questioned the accused told police that he was in an extra-marital relationship with Laxmi and that whenever he went to have sex with her, the victim used to bother them, and that they wanted to get rid of the boy. The duo wanted to elope, but since they did not have money, they had planned to harass Shiva by killing the boy and making him sell off his property.

According to the police, on July 8, Ravi tortured the victim, beat him, bit him, and forced himself upon the helpless child. After raping him, he inserted a pestle into the victim. He later changed his clothes. However, on account of delivering powerful blows, the child suffered internal injuries that resulted in his death. Despite knowing what happened, the victim’s mother did not share information, police said.

