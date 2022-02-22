Mother Language Day celebrations at EFLU 

The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) organised essay writing competitions to mark Mother Language Day celebrations.

EFLU Vice-Chancellor E. Suresh Kumar highlighted the importance of language teaching and stated that it was easier for students to understand various concepts in different subjects when they were taught in their mother language. Underscoring the importance of learning more than one language in the contemporary multicultural and multilingual world, Mr. Suresh Kumar said it was vital for students to master more than one language to be successful in their careers at the global level too.

The essay writing competition was organised on the theme ‘Matrubasha in the classroom: Transforming Indian students into masters of their own learning’.

Patriotic and devotional songs competitions were also held for the students as part of the celebrations.